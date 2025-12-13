PJON, Open Single-Wire Bus Protocol, Goes Verilog

Did OneWire of DS18B20 sensor fame ever fascinate you in its single-data-line simplicity? If so, then you’ll like PJON (Padded Jittering Operative Network) – a single-wire-compatible protocol for up to 255 devices. One disadvantage is that you need to check up on the bus pretty often, trading hardware complexity for software complexity. Now, this is no longer something for the gate wielders of us to worry about – [Giovanni] tells us that there’s a hardware implementation of PJDL (Padded Jittering Data Link), a PJON-based bus.

This implementation is written in Verilog, and allows you to offload a lot of your low-level PJDL tasks, essentially, giving you a PJDL peripheral for all your inter-processor communication needs. Oh, and as [Giovanni] says, this module has recently been taped out as part of the CROC chip project, an educational SoC project. What’s not to love?

PJON is a fun protocol, soon to be a decade old. We’ve previously covered [Giovanni] use PJON to establish a data link through a pair of LEDs, and it’s nice to see this nifty small-footprint protocol gain that much more of a foothold, now, in our hardware-level projects.

We thank [Giovanni Blu Mitolo] for sharing this with us!