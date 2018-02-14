Would you pop a homemade pill containing genetically engineered virus particles just so that you can enjoy a pizza? Not many people would, but then again, if you’ve experienced the violent reaction to lactose that some people have, you just might consider it.
Such was the position that [The Thought Emporium] found himself in at age 16, suddenly violently lactose intolerant and in need of a complete diet overhaul. Tired of scanning food labels for telltale signs of milk products and paying the price for the inevitable mistakes, he embarked on a journey of DIY gene therapy to restore his ability to indulge in comfort foods. The longish video below details a lot of that journey; skip to 15:40 if you want to cut to the chase. But if you’re at all interested in the processes of modern molecular biology, make sure you watch the whole thing. The basic idea here is to create an innocuous virus that carries the lac gene, which encodes the enzyme β-galactosidase, or lactase, and use it to infect the cells of his small intestine. There the gene will hopefully be expressed, supplementing the supply of native enzyme, which in most adult humans is no longer expressed at the levels it was when breast milk was our primary food.
Did it work? We won’t ruin the surprise, but in any case, the video is a fascinating look at mammalian cell transfection and other techniques of genetic engineering that are accessible to the biohacker. Still, it takes some guts to modify your own guts, but bear in mind that this is someone who doesn’t mind inserting magnetic implants in his fingers.
Thanks for the heads up on this one, [Hassi].
11 thoughts on “Biohacking Lactose Intolerance”
Technically all mammals are supposed to be lactose intolerant after they have passed the age of nursing from their mothers. The fact that some of us humans can continue consuming dairy products is a genetic defect in and of itself. It is a genetic defect that primarily affects those of European descent. Many other regions of the world have much higher percentages of the population that is lactose intolerant https://milk.procon.org/view.resource.php?resourceID=000661
A defect implies there is a downside, otherwise it would be an adaption. Whats the downside?
Prostate cancer
Do you have a link to a paper about it?
Found it myself, should have googled first ^^
Can you post the specific link please You found – especially to a peer reviewed journal entry ?
Reason is google can and is becoming adaptable as highly specific in terms of its searches
according to personal search patterns & over long periods. ie The same search string can result in
widely differing outcomes and nuances re simple issues such as use of quotes adding further
complexity…
ie Relying on the phrase “just use google” is far less convergent and as I’ve seen on many forums
often diverges causing conflict of all sorts. Provenance is the key and that means
precision re link search outcomes to specific articles ie Basic audit trails…
Lets hope some dont get misled re “prostrate cancer” as that alone can cause all sorts of
posturing issues (!) for; patients, victims, medical professionals and those just in for idle
argument wasting time that cant get a basic handle on convergence re essential details ;-)
Interesting, thanks Dan Maloney,
For what its worth, I studied Food Science in 2010 at Curtin Uni, Bentley, Western Australia
with distinction in food chemistry especially re metalloid enzymes of Cu/Zn and variants
thereof with of course the obligatory microbiology re bacterial variations and testing,
quite a change from a degree in Electronics decades before & highly recommended :-)
One aspect I discovered is immune system signalling re milk proteins inducing a generally
mild allergic type nausea response as if lactose intolerance – not the subject of my paper
but, further post grad literature reviews.
It turns out most milk products have a mix of 2 main proteins and others with a mutation
some 5000 yrs ago in Europe which produced a protein central to causality re the nausea
like symptoms.
There is a New Zealand co “A2 Milk” which genetically checks the milking cows so
they offer A2 milk for sale free of the mutated protein and now in Australia. The product
is sold nationally and very well received. It seems to lessen effect of some neurological
symptoms re aging and perhaps MS but, no full experimental studies as yet.
The point is some who imagine they have lactose intolerance turns out they are
merely sensitive to the mutated protein and unaffected by the earlier protein we humans
adapted to for millennia along with the various cheeses as well…
My doctor’s receptionist assumed she was lactose intolerant. I suggested she
try A2 milk and the result is thats the only one she can drink without nausea or any other
negative effects.
I brought this to the attention of the school of public health at Curtin University and in
2011 they subsequently began a trial of A2 re this issue and others and independently
have confirmed the main aspects of earlier research by the A2 Milk co.
A2 milk costs about twice as much per litre and for those who don’t have nausea
or any immune reactions to either proteins do generally report general health improvements
when only ingesting A2 milk as there appear to be various reactions “under the radar”
so to speak to the normal protein mix.
There seems to be anecdotal evidence lactose may have similar effects as fructose re
mineral depletion in the brains of humans as well as also tickling the receptor as cocaine
does but, fortunately the amount of lactose in most foods is far smaller. Not a good idea
to overload foods with fructose as humans not well adapted at all to more than about 500mg
per day – the general effects are lowering IQ, exacerbating other allergy responses and
causing liver dysfunction in various ways though difficult to diagnose re causal trails.
All interesting stuff, nice to see a post re lactose here of all places, thanks again :-)
Did it work or not?
Yes it did. 2 weeks later still eating lactose foods with impunity, but will apparently update us if the effect wears off.
He claims that, but who knows ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Indeed Hassi – some diagnostic reference would be very helpful and
in respect of analysis of the Experimental Method with as many causal
factors as possible and re quantitative assessment methods…