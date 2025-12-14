Teardown Of A 5th Generation Prius Inverter

The best part about BEV and hybrid cars is probably the bit where their electronics are taken out for a good teardown and comparison with previous generations and competing designs. Case in point: This [Denki Otaku] teardown of a fifth-generation Prius inverter and motor controller, which you can see in the video below. First released in 2022, this remains the current platform used in modern Prius hybrid cars.

Compared to the fourth-generation design from 2015, the fifth generation saw about half of its design changed or updated, including the stack-up and liquid cooling layout. Once [Otaku] popped open the big aluminium box containing the dual motor controller and inverters, we could see the controller card, which connects to the power cards that handle the heavy power conversion. These are directly coupled to a serious aluminium liquid-cooled heatsink.

At the bottom of the Prius sandwich is the 12VDC inverter board, which does pretty much what it says on the tin. With less severe cooling requirements, it couples its heat-producing parts into the aluminium enclosure from where the liquid cooling loop can pick up that bit of thermal waste. Overall, it looks like a very clean and modular design, which, as noted in the video, still leaves plenty of room inside the housing.

Regardless of what you think of the Prius on the road, you have to admit it’s fun to hack.