Magnetic Transformer Secrets

[Sam Ben-Yaakov] has another lecture online that dives deep into the physics of electronic processes. This time, the subject is magnetic transformers. You probably know that the ratio of current in the primary and secondary is the same (ideally) as the ratio of the turns in each winding. But do you know why? You will after watching the video.

Actually, you will after watching the first two minutes of the video. If you make it to the 44-minute mark, you’ll learn more about Faraday’s law, conservation of energy, and Lenz’s law.

One of our favorite things about the Internet is that you can find great lectures like these online, both from university programs and from individuals like [Dr. Ben-Yaakov]. There was a time when you would have had to enroll in a college to get the kind of education you can just browse through now.

Too much math and technical detail for you? We get it. You don’t need to understand all of this to use a transformer. But if you want to understand the math and the physics behind the things we do, nothing is stopping you. Even if you need to brush up on math, there are plenty of similar lectures to learn about that online, too.

Want a university class that is more practical? We hear you. Prefer simulation to math or solder? We hear you, too.