Redneck Spaceship From Trash

Facebook Marketplace provides you with a free grain silo, so what do you do with it? If you are [saveifforparts], you mix it with other materials and produce a retro-style rocket ship prop. Art project? Sure, we’ll call it that.

We have to admit, we also see rockets in everyday objects, and the silo does look the part. He also had some junk that looked like a nose cone, some tanks, and other assorted trash.

The electronics junk looks familiar, and after a thorough hose-down, he reused some of the front panels to drive a few sound effects. At least until some smoke came out of one of them. Adding a door proved the most challenging part.

The whole thing reminded us of a Captain Proton holodeck adventure. Honestly, if he had kept it horizontal, it would have made a fair Republic serial spaceship for Flash or Buck.

Useful? No. Cool. You bet. We doubt you’d replicate this, but we do hope it might inspire you to create your own whimsical project. Let us know when you do.

We hope he has a ray gun in there. He still has some blank bulkhead space. He may need a few more control panels.