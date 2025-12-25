FibreSeeker 3: Continuous Carbon Fiber Vs Chopped CF

Although you can purchase many types of FDM filaments containing ‘carbon fiber’ these days, they are in no way related to the carbon fiber (CF) composite materials used for rocket hulls and light-weight bicycles. This is because the latter use continuous fibers, often in weaved CF mats, whereas the FDM filaments just use small, chopped, fragments of CF. Obviously this will not result in the same outcome, which makes it interesting that a company called Fibre Seek is now running a KickStarter for a very affordable co-extrusion FDM printer that can add continuous CF to any part. They also sent a few test parts to [Dr. Igor Gaspar] for testing against regular FDM CF prints.

It should be noted here that continuous CF with FDM is not new, as Markforged already does something similar, though at a ‘Contact us for a price quote’ level. The advantage of the Fibre Seek solution is then the co-extrusion that would make printing with continuous CF much more flexible and affordable. Based on the (sponsored) [CNC Kitchen] video of a few weeks ago at a tradeshow, the FibreSeeker 3 printer is effectively a standard CoreXY FDM printer, with the special co-extrusion dual print head that allows for CF to be coated with the target thermoplastic before being printed as normal.

Unfortunately for [Igor] he did not have a FibreSeeker 3 to print on, and the print request for his usual test samples got mixed up by Fibre Seek, leaving him with only 4 out of 10 items to test with. This makes this a bit of an abbreviated test, but should still provide some useful data relative to the Polymaker PETG-CF filament that was used for comparison.

Based on the limited test set, it can be said that the FibreSeeker 3 parts did generally better than the PETG-CF parts, albeit with a few asterisks. Accordingly, [Igor] is left feeling somewhat confused by Fibre Seek, but sees the potential of this new co-extrusion technology. It just feels like the FibreSeeker 3 printer is not quite finished yet, and that the true value of this approach and this new printer will have to prove themselves.