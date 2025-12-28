Photographing Cosmic Rays With A Consumer Camera

The reason photographic darkrooms are needed is because almost any amount of light can ruin the film or the photographic paper before they are fixed. Until then these things are generally kept in sealed, light-proof containers until they are ready to be developed. But there are a few things that can ruin film even then, most notably because some types of film are sensitive to ionizing radiation as well as light. This was famously how [Henri Becquerel] discovered that uranium is radioactive, but the same effect can be used to take pictures of cosmic rays.

In [Becquerel]’s case, a plate of photographic material was essentially contaminated from uranium by accident, even though the plate was in a completely dark area otherwise. Cosmic rays are similar to this type of radiation in that they are also ionizing and will penetrate various materials even in places we might otherwise think of as dark. For this artistic and scientific experiment, [Gabriel] set up a medium-format digital camera in a completely dark room and set it to take a 41-minute exposure. The results are fairly impressive and are similar to [Becquerel]’s experiment except that [Gabriel] expected to see something whereas the elder scientist was more surprised.

Like cosmic rays or radiation from uranium, there is a lot flying around that is invisible to the human eye but that can be seen with the right equipment and some effort. Although [Gabriel] is using a camera with a fairly large sensor that we might not all have access to, in theory this could work with more off-the-shelf digital photography equipment or even film cameras. A while ago we even saw a build that used UV to see other invisible phenomena like electrical arcing.