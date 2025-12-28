Retro Semiconductors: The Silicon Controlled Rectifier

Over on YouTube [Lockdown Electronics] reviews an old bit of kit known as the Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR). Invented in the 1950s the SCR is a type of thyristor and they were popular back in the 1970s. They are often replaced these days by the TRIAC and the MOSFET but you might still find some old schematics that call for them and you can still buy them.

The SCR is a three terminal electronic switch which latches on. You apply a signal at the gate which allows the other two pins, the anode and cathode, to conduct; and they continue to do so until power is removed. The silicon inside the device is comprised of three semiconductor junctions, as: PNPN. The P on the left is the anode, the N on the right is the cathode, and the P in the right middle is the gate.

In the video [Lockdown Electronics] runs us through how to use them and compares them with a TRIAC. Unfortunately the lighting is a bit off for the demo of the SCR with AC power. To finish the video [Lockdown Electronics] wraps up with a windshield wiper control circuit from back in 1977 which is based around SCR technology. If you’d like to learn more about the SCR technology we have covered the basics.