The Rise Of Fake Casio Scientific Calculators

Scientific calculators are an amazing invention that take pocket calculators from being merely basic arithmetic machines to being pocket computers that can handle everything from statistics to algebra. That said, there are a few layers of scientific calculators, starting with those aimed at students. This is where Casio is very popular, especially because it uses traditional algebraic notation (VPAM) that follows the written style, rather than the reverse-polish notation (RPN) of TI and others. However, much like retro Casio wristwatches, it appears that these Casio calculators are now being (poorly) faked, as explained by [Another Roof] on YouTube.
The advanced fx-991 models are updated every few years, with the letters following the model indicating the year, such as
fx-991EX standing for the 2015-released model. This was the model that got purchased online and which turned out to be fake. While the
fx-991CW is newer, it changes the entire interface and is rightfully scolded in the video. Arguably this makes it the worst Casio scientific calculator in history.
After this run-down of how we got to the current Casio fx-991 model, we question why we don’t just use smartphones with a ‘scientific calculator’ app. The answers are ‘exams’ and ‘less complexity’, along with the tactile experience and how this enables muscle memory. Yet due to the CW model’s issues and disdain for muscle memory, the EX model is recommended by teachers. This then opens the market for knockoffs as Casio wanted everyone to move on to the CW model, and parents are always looking for that bargain deal with school supplies.
These fake EX models suffer from a variety of issues, depending on the internals. Some are noticeably slower, have omissions and even outright errors in their firmware that make them unusable for a variety of calculations. This makes it rough for both teachers and parents to find a good Casio scientific calculator, even as Casio has already reverted some of the controversial changes in the CW model in an admission of the problems they have caused.
Here’s hoping that Casio fully reverts to the EX-style of UI in its next 991-series calculator and finds a way to curb the spread of bad clones of its currently last good scientific calculator.
Had one of these about 15 years ago, it looked identical to the real thing at first glance but was slower and would even hard crash solving certain differential equations, requiring me to open it up and disconnect the battery.
Battery life was much worse too, I later got a real Casio in 2012 and it still runs on its original AAA even today.
Hunh? I’ve been out of the calculator game for a few years so may have missed it: When did TI start making RPN calculators?
I did a double-take there too. I assume they meant HP and had a brain fart.
“especially because it uses traditional algebraic notation (VPAM) that follows the written style, rather than the reverse-polish notation (RPN) of TI and others.”
Which TI calculators use RPN?
I suspect TI mentioned was meant to be HP… a n easy mistake to make! :)
I’ve still got my FX-82. Over 40-years old and still working better than my brain…
