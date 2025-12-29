What can one expect from 3D printing an 8″ Newtonian telescope? [Molly Wakeling] shares her thoughts after doing exactly that. The performance was on par with any solid 8″ telescope, but in the end it wasn’t really any cheaper than purchasing a manufactured unit. Does that mean it wasn’t worth it? Not at all!
[Molly] makes the excellent observation that the process of printing and building one’s own telescope is highly educational and rewarding. Also, the end result is modular, user-serviceable, and customizable in a way that many commercial offerings can only dream of. It’s a great conversation starter with other enthusiasts, as well!
[Molly] printed the 203 Leavitt design (3d models available on Printables) which is an 8″ Newtonian telescope. This telescope design uses a concave parabolic mirror (a significant part of the expense) at the back of the tube to gather and focus light, and a small flat mirror near the front of the tube reflects this light to an eyepiece on the side. The wood stand makes things convenient, and we like the elastic tie-down used as a simple way to put tension on the mounts.
Do you find yourself intrigued but would prefer to start a little smaller and cheaper? Good news, because the same designer of the 203 Leavitt has a very similar design we happen to have featured before: the 114 Hadley. It features easily obtainable, lower-cost optics which perform well and can be easily ordered online, making it a great DIY starter telescope.
One thought on “3D Printing A Telescope Is Rewarding, Even If Not Always Cheaper”
I built a Hadley (metric version) and it’s fantastic. I built it after seeing it featured here on hackaday. I actually think it’s better than a commercial offering for the same price, with the added benefit that, since you built it yourself you can easily adjust it if necessary, and print replacement parts if it gets damaged. Or upgraded parts if someone comes up with a great modification. Or design your own parts that you know will mate with the existing design.
I’ve seen Mars, and the moons of Jupiter. Even just looking at the Moon never gets old.
I thoroughly recommend to anyone who is even casually interested to build one. You won’t be disappointed.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)