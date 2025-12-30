39C3: Liberating ESP32 Bluetooth

Bluetooth is everywhere, but it’s hard to inspect. Most of the magic is done inside a Bluetooth controller chip, accessed only through a controller-specific Host-Controller Interface (HCI) protocol, and almost everything your code does with Bluetooth passes through a binary library that speaks the right HCI dialect. Reverse engineering these libraries can get us a lot more control of and information about what’s going on over the radio link.

That’s [Anton]’s motivation and goal in this reversing and documentation project, which he describes for us in this great talk at this year’s Chaos Communication Congress. In the end, [Anton] gets enough transparency about the internal workings of the Bluetooth binaries to transmit and receive data. He stops short of writing his own BT stack, but suggests that it would be possible, but maybe more work than one person should undertake.

So what does this get us? Low-level control of the BT controller in a popular platform like the ESP32 that can do both classic and low-energy Bluetooth should help a lot with security research into Bluetooth in general. He figured out how to send arbitrary packets, for instance, which should allow someone to write a BT fuzzing tool. Unfortunately, there is a sequence ID that prevents his work from turning the controller into a fully promiscuous BT monitor, but still there’s a lot of new ground exposed here.

If any of this sounds interesting to you, you’ll find his write-up, register descriptions, and more in the GitHub repository. This isn’t a plug-and-play Bluetooth tool yet, but this is the kind of groundwork on a popular chip that we expect will enable future hacking, and we salute [Anton] for shining some light into one of the most ubiquitous and yet intransparent corners of everyday tech.