Hackaday Podcast Ep 351: Hackaday Goes To Chaos Communication Congress

No comments

Elliot was of at Europe’s largest hacker convention: Chaos Communication Congress. He had an awesome time, saw more projects than you might think humanely possible, and got the flu. But he pulled through and put this audio tourbook for you.

So if you’ve never been to CCC, give it a listen!

In the far future, all the cool kids will be downloading MP3s of their favorite podcasts.

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

What’s That Sound

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.