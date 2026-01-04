Out of all 49 beautiful US states (plus New Jersey), the one you’d probably least want to camp outside in during the winter is arguably Alaska. If you were to spend a night camping out in the Alaskan winter, your first choice of shelter almost certainly wouldn’t be a USPS electric cargo trike, but over on YouTube [Matt Spears] shows that it’s not that hard to make a lovely little camper out of the mail bike.
We’re not sure how much use these sorts of cargo trikes get in Alaska, but [Matt] seems to have acquired this one surplus after an entirely-predictable crash took one of the mirrors off. A delta configuration trike — single wheel in front — is tippy at the best of times, but the high center of gravity you’d get from a loading the rear with mail just makes it worse. That evidently did not deter the United States Postal Service, and it didn’t deter [Matt] either.
His conversion is rather minimal: to turn the cargo compartment into a camper, he only adds a few lights, a latch on the inside of the rear door, and a wood-burning stove for heat. Rather than have heavy insulation shrink the already-small cargo compartment, [Matt] opts to insulate himself with a pile of warm sleeping bags. Some zip-tie tire chains even let him get the bike moving (slowly) in a winter storm that he claims got his truck stuck.
While it might not be a practical winter vehicle, at least on un-plowed mountain roads, starting with an electric-assist cargo trike Uncle Sam already paid for represented a huge cost and time savings vs starting from scratch like this teardrop bike camper we featured a while back. While not as luxurious, it seems more practical for off-roading than another electric RV we’ve seen.
11 thoughts on “Sleeping Rough In Alaska With A USPS Cargo Bike”
Loving the subtle jabs at the cringy staging :) Glad that some still have a critical opinion of all the silly Youtube and streamer gimmicks.
Hmmm.. adding a front motor would really help that thing off road.
The USPS does some silly things because they have long held contracts with companies stuck in a 1980’s mindset and contracts that they cant get out of because of political / union reasons.
With all-wheel drive and big knobby fat bike tires, it starts to look shockingly practical.
Very cool! The center of gravity issue is not immediately obvious to the untrained eye.
Question here! it is not ilegal to sell/buy goods from a National Postal Service? I mean beyond stamps and memorabilia. If not ,I guess he need to remove the logo if he thinks go go back to the road right?
It’s not too unusual to see old Postal vehicles with the original markings. I don’t think there’s a law against it. Just don’t go poking into mailboxes or knocking on doors pretending to be a mail carrier.
US Post Office doesn’t do banking or anything like that.
Legal to purchase? sure. All federal level (for a particular definition of all… There are restrictions and exemptions, mostly with certain police/military gear) surplussed materials go to public auction in US. Most other public entities in the US are the same (states, school districts, local gov, etc). This is to moderate the risk of shady dealing. THere is a bypass, in that, prior to auction, many things are made available to other qualified agencies. This is NOT The same system that gets my local government several MRAPS, combat ready Humvees, and the like.
As to the logo, I don’t know what the rules are there, but there is no copyright or trademark issue in the US. As I understand it (IANAL) from friends that are in the military and law enforcement collectors world (one has a freaking tank he brings out for parades, FFS, as well as several with half tracks and plugged howitzers. Another has a NYPD Harley in full livery with lights) there isn’t an issue unless misrepresentation happens.
With that kind of planning and practices I’m really surprised Darwin hasn’t caught up with this guy yet.
Paint a big S on it. Look at that s-cargo trike go!
Actually if the back cabin was shaped like a snail shell it’d be more aero and have a mid level long enough to stretch out in. Too bad the post office didn’t do this with bins that would fit in a spiral shell. Red stripes on a white shell like a peppermint candy and a star spangled blue front end.
I remember the little Cushman mail trikes in the early 60’s. Nothing new, I knew someone who had one in the 80’s and hauled sound gear for events.
I hope that wood burning stove is on the outside and works by heat conduction into the box walls, rather than combustion happening inside the box.
It’s totally in the cargo box, but none of the doors have anything resembling a seal, so that’s fresh air covered. Exhaust is via a pipe out the roof.
