New Aluminum-Based Catalyst Could De-Throne Platinum Group

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) are great catalysts, but they’re also great investments — in the sense that they are very, very expensive. Just ask the guy nicking car exhausts in the Walmart parking lot. If one could replace PGMs with a more common element, like, say the aluminum that makes up over 8% the mass of this planet, it would be a boon to the chemical industry, and a bane to meth addicts. Researchers at King’s College, London have found a way to do just that, with a novel form of aluminum called cyclotrialumane.
The aluminum trimer is exactly what the ‘tri’ in the name makes it sound like: three aluminum atoms, bonded in a triangular structure that is just pointy and stick-outy enough to poke into other molecules and make chemistry happen. OK, not really — you can see from the diagram above it’s not nearly that simple — but the point is that the shape makes it a good catalyst. The trimer structure is useful in large part because it is very stable, allowing reactions to be catalyzed in a large variety of solutions.
The researchers specifically call out their trialuminum compound as effective at splitting H2 in to H+ ions, as well as ethene polymerization. Both of those are important industrial reactions, but that’s only a start for this trialuminum wonder catalyst, because the researchers claim it can catalyze totally new reactions and create previously-unknown chemicals.
If you never took chemistry, or it’s been too many years since you last slept through that class, we have a primer on catalysts here. By accelerating chemical reactions, catalysts have enabled some neat hacks, like anything involving platinum-cure silicone.
Thanks to [Lightislight] for the tip! Hacks do appear here on their own, but you can always use our tips line to catalyze the synthesis of a particular article.
Header image adapted from: Squire, I., de Vere-Tucker, M., Tritto, M. et al. A neutral cyclic aluminium (I) trimer. Nat Commun 17, 1732 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-026-68432-1
2 thoughts on “New Aluminum-Based Catalyst Could De-Throne Platinum Group”
Won’t someone please thing of the meth addicts? :)
Maybe it’s not cool for me to comment on this because I submitted it as a tip but, this is exciting.
Once upon a time I worked with some synthetic chemists. One of them told me after getting their degree they went into industry and worked at a lab with considerable precious metal catalysts. When you spill any of these reagents on say your shoes they take them and burn them in a furnace to recover everything they can. Think of the chemists shoes here people.
But more seriously, the first portion of this is very approachable to a hobbyist trained in the arts. Some of the other portions less so, but nevertheless I hope we see more approachable catalysts either financially or in the ability to make them. The implications for whacked out energy schemes or mad scientist shenanigans pleases me.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)