Whenever it rains, people generally don’t look too closely at what the drops do exactly when they hit a surface. We generally assume that stuff will get wet and depending on the slope of the surface it’ll run off downhill at some point, probably in a nice, neat flow. Of course, reality doesn’t work that way, as Swiss researchers recently found when they pointed high-speed cameras at simulated raindrops. Their findings were published recently in Applied Physical Sciences, which is sadly paywalled, but the summary article over at phys.org provides some details, including a video.
The researchers set up a 1.2 meter long dry silicate sand surface with a 30° slope on which the drops were released. In the top image you can see two stills of the result, with the full video showing the drops turning into either peanut- or doughnut-shaped forms that gathered significant amounts of sand grains. These grains mix with the water, allowing a single drop to erode significant amounts of material from a slope, more than was previously assumed in existing soil erosion models.
Beyond erosion, these findings also offer insights for similar dynamics in other fields, all thanks to a group of researchers who got curious during a rainy walk and decided to take a closer look.
One thought on “Close-Up Look Reveals That Raindrops Are More Erosive Than Assumed”
LOL, isn’t this the definition of the spherical cow joke, HAD referenced today? Love the pictures though. There are many macro studies on this subject just in the US South West alone. Department Of Transportation puts up signs asking people not to disturb their studies. However, this is the first near micro, in lab only, study I have seen.
