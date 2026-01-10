Reverse-Engineering The Tamagotchi IR Connection

The Tamagotchi Connection is a series of Tamagotchi toys that took the original portable pet concept and mixed things up with a wireless connection, which allowed you to interact with the pets of other proud Tamagotchi owners. This wireless connection is implemented using an infrared transceiver, somewhat like IrDA, but as [Zach Resmer] discovered while reverse-engineering this connection, it’s actually what is called ‘Nearly NEC’ by [Natalie Silvanovich], who has a GitHub repository full of related Tamagotchi hacking tools and ROM dumps.

With the protocol figured out, creating a transceiver for low-bitrate infrared communication isn’t particularly hard. In this case, it was implemented using an RP2040 MCU and an appropriate IR LED and receiver pair. This Tamagometer project was also implemented as an app for the Flipper Zero, and a custom PCB called the Pico TamaBadge by [Daniel Weidman].

There’s a web application associated with [Zach]’s project using a Web Serial-enabled browser (i.e. Chrome). The serial protocol is somewhat documented in the patent for the device’s connection feature, which makes it relatively easy to implement yourself.