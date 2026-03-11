Old-school diving helmets are deceivingly simple, even if they are – as [Hyperspace Pirate] puts it in a recent video – essentially the equivalent of an upside-down bucket with an air hose supplying air into it. While working on a 3D-printed diving helmet, he therefore made sure to run through all the requisite calculations prior to testing out said diving helmet in his pool.
The 3D model for the diving helmet can be found over at Thingiverse if you too feel like getting wet, just make sure that you size it to fit your own head. In the video CAD (cardboard-aided design) was used to determine the rough bounding box for the head, but everyone’s head is of course different. The helmet was printed in ABS, with the sections glued together before being covered in fiberglass and epoxy resin. Note that polyester resin dissolves ABS, so don’t use that.
On the helmet is a 1/4″ SAE fitting for the air hose, with the air provided from an oil-less compressor that in the final iteration is strapped to a floatation device along with an inverter and batteries. Of note is that you do not want to use a gas-powered compressor, as it’ll happily use any CO2 and CO it exhausts to send down the air hose to your lungs. This would be bad, much as having vaporized oil ending up in your lungs would be bad.
Although in the video the system is only tested in a backyard pool, it should be able to handle depths of up to ten meters, assuming the compressor can supply at least 41 L/minute. With some compressor-side miniaturization and waterproofing, [Hyperspace Pirate] reckons it would work fine for some actual ocean exploration, which while we’re sure everyone is dying to see. Perhaps don’t try this one at home, kids.
3 thoughts on “Printing An Underwater Diving Helmet With Floating Air Supply”
I love a [Hyperspace Pirate] video and his results are impressive, but if I was going anywhere besides my own swimming pool I’d rather pick up a hookah system like those used by gold dredgers.
stationary gas engine + belt drive + slow running compressor with a high snorkel pole on a raft
You are missing a gas washer after the compressor, because “oil-free” != oil-free, also it would wash away CO2.
Think about it, every nose hose in a hospital has its own washing bottle, just in case.
Also at the inlet you’ll want a ball-in glass pipe flow meter, so that you don’t have to guess on your air flow.
The “washing bottle” on a hospital medical air or oxygen supply is a humidifier. Bottled medical air, compressed purified air, or pure oxygen are all very dry. It’s already super clean and doesn’t need any sort of “washing”. Humidifying it before inhaling is desirable, and that’s the function of bubbling it through a bottle.
