At the risk of starting a controversy: is there anyone who goes to the effort of setting up Home Assistant who wouldn’t really rather be living on the Enterprise-D? If such a person exists, it’s not [steve-gibbs5], who has not only put together a convincing LCARS dashboard on an Android tablet, but has also put together an easy-to-follow Instructable so you can too.
In case you’ve been monkishly avoiding television since the mid-1980s, LCARS is the high-tech touchscreen interface used on Star Trek: The Next Generation and its sequels. It’s an iconic, instantly-recognizable aesthetic, and we think [Steve] nailed it, even if he was taking design cues from Voyager, which is… not everyone’s favorite trek, to put it mildly. Though perhaps the haters are looking back on it a bit more fondly when compared to some more modern adaptations. Check it out in action in the video embedded below.
The secret to getting your Android tablet looking like a 24th-century terminal is an application called “Total Launcher“, which allows one to customize one’s homescreen to a very high degree. [Steve] shows us how he styled Total Launcher, but that custom home screen isn’t enough on its own. Those futuristic buttons need to do something, which is where a second app called Tasker comes in. Tasks in Tasker are linked to the LCARS interface and the smart home features — in [Steve]’s case, Amazon Alexa, but it looks like Google’s spyware or the open-source Home Assistant are equally viable options.
We saw Star Trek style on Raspberry Pi back in the day, but nothing says your smart home has to be Trek-themed. You could even control it via a dumb terminal if that’s more your style.
3 thoughts on “Smart Home? Make It Smart Quarters With This LCARS Dashboard”
LCARS is an interface designed for an imaginary world.
It belongs to stay there
I’ll take Voyager with its “nucleonic radiation” babble over Enterprise.
Speaking as a one who had a massive crush on Mrs. Columbo (Kate Mulgrew) back in the day, imagine my delight to discover that the sexiest ship in the fleet (until Enterprise E) was captained by the infatuation of my youth!
I was enamoured with that ship from the premiere of the show, and I can honestly say that I would be happy aboard the Voyager (the name of my PC) even if it never made it back to the alpha quadrant.
You may now proceed to trash-talk me to your heart’s content.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)