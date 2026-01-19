BASIC On A Calculator Again

We are always amused that we can run emulations or virtual copies of yesterday’s computers on our modern computers. In fact, there is so much power at your command now that you can run, say, a DOS emulator on a Windows virtual machine under Linux, even though the resulting DOS prompt would probably still perform better than an old 4.77 MHz PC. Remember when you could get calculators that ran BASIC? Well, [Calculator Clique] shows off BASIC running on a decidedly modern HP Prime calculator. The trick? It’s running under Python. Check it out in the video below.

Think about it. The HP Prime has an ARM processor inside. In addition to its normal programming system, it has Micropython as an option. So that’s one interpreter. Then PyBasic has a nice classic Basic interpreter that runs on Python. We’ve even ported it to one or two of the Hackaday Superconference badges.

If you have a Prime, this is a great way to make it even easier to belt out a simple algorithm. Of course, depending on your age, you might prefer to stick with Python. Fair enough, but don’t forget the many classic games available for Basic. Adventure and Hunt the Wumpus are two of the sample programs included.