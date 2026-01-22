Nic Barker Explains ASCII, Unicode, And UTF-8

Over on YouTube [Nic Barker] gives us: UTF-8, Explained Simply.

If you’re gonna be a hacker eventually you’re gonna have to write software to process and generate text data. And when you deal with text data, in this day and age, there are really only two main things you need to know: 7-bit ASCII and UTF-8. In this video [Nic] explains 7-bit ASCII and Unicode, and then explains UTF-8 and how it relates to Unicode and ASCII. [Nic] goes into detail about some of the clever features of Unicode and UTF-8 such as self-synchronization, single-byte ASCII, multi-byte codepoints, leading bytes, continuation bytes, and grapheme clusters.

[Nic] mentions about UTF-16, but UTF-16 turned out to be a really bad idea. UTF-16 combines all of the disadvantages of UTF-8 with all of the disadvantages of UTF-32. In UTF-16 there are things known as “surrogate pairs”, which means a single Unicode codepoint might require two UTF-16 “characters” to describe it. Also the Byte Order Marks (BOM) introduced with UTF-16 proved to be problematic. Particularly if you cat files together you can end up with stray BOM indicators randomly embedded in your new file. They say that null was a billion dollar mistake, well, UTF-16 was the other billion dollar mistake.

tl;dr: don’t use UTF-16, but do use 7-bit ASCII and UTF-8.

Oh, and as we’re here, and talking about Unicode, did you know that you can support The Unicode Consortium with Unicode Adopt-a-Character? You send money to sponsor a character and they put your name up in lights! Win, win! (We noticed while doing the research for this post that Jeroen Frijters of IKVM fame has sponsored #, a nod to C#.)

If you’re interested in learning more about Unicode check out Understanding And Using Unicode and Building Up Unicode Characters One Bit At A Time.