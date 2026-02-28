The Joys Of 3D Printing

Al and I were talking on the podcast today about a sweet 3D printed wide-format camera build, and we got to musing on why we 3D-print.
For Al, it’s an opportunity to experiment with 3D printing itself: tweaking his machines to get the best performance out of them. Other people make small, functional objects that they need in their daily life, like bag clips or spare parts for broken appliances. Some folks go for the ornamental or the aesthetic. The kids in my son’s class all seem obsessed with sci-fi props and fidget toys. The initial RepRap ideal was to replace all commercial fabrication with machines owned by the individual, rather than by companies – it was going to be Marxist revolutionary.
But there’s another group of 3D printer enthusiasts that I think doesn’t get enough coverage, and I’m going to call them the hobbyist industrial designers. These are the people who design a custom dog-poop-bag holder that exactly fits their extra-wide dog leash, not because they couldn’t find one that fit in the pet store, but because it’s simply fun to design and fabricate things. (OK, that’s literally me.)
It’s fun to learn CAD tools, to learn about how things are designed, how they work, and how to manufacture them at least in quantity one. Dreaming, designing, fabricating, failing, and repeating until you get it right is a great joy. And then you get to use the poop-bag holder every day for a few years, until you decide to refine the design and incorporate the lessons learned on the tough streets of practical use.
Of course none of this is exclusive to 3D printing. There were always people who designed-and-built things in the metal machine shop, or made their creations out of wood. In that sense, the 3D printer is just another tool, and the real fun isn’t in using the 3D printer, but rather in the process of bringing things out of your mind and into the world. So maybe there is nothing new here, but the latitude that 3D printing affords the hobby designer is amazing, and that makes it all the more fun, and challenging.
So do you 3D print for necessity, to stick it to the man, to pimp your printer, for the mini-figs, or simply for the joy of the process of making things? It’s all good. 3D printing is a big tent.
8 thoughts on “The Joys Of 3D Printing”
Since FDM printing isn’t particularly fast nor economical, I fall into the fun + necessity camp, and usually to fill the gaps of mass-manufacturing; bits of hardware, mounts, widget-brackets, bushings and the like that aren’t available from quick-and-easy retailers.
“It’s fun to learn CAD tools” is grotesquely wrong however as the several packages that I’ve force-fed myself all suffer from the same problems with deeply layered operation and dependency leading to anomalous behavior, all of it governed by the dark syllogism of Clarke’s Third Law (“any sufficiently complex technology is indistinguishable from chaos.”)
To be fair, it’s a lot of fun when and if it all works out, so I guess the real answer to why I do it is “operant conditioning”.
probably the biggest single reason i enjoy 3d printing is openscad. There’s some flaws and inflexibility to it, and it’s certainly not for everyone…but i really really hated every other cad tool i used or saw, and i hate changing from one tool to the other, and i hate major redesigns of tools that work (which seems to be a constant with GUI tools)…and openscad has consistently just worked and met my expectations for the entire 12 years i’ve been doing this. The most important thing is that if i get an idea in my head, i know what it’s gonna take to make that into a product. I never get dragged down a rabbit hole of UI surprises or whatever. The design process always takes about as long as i expected it to.
So i’m not sure it’s what you want but you might give it a try, if the idea of a simple text based “programing language for solids” has any appeal at all to you.
One of the appeals of 3d design and printing things, for me, is the physical ease of it. I used to spend more time with tools but my hands no longer work as well, and the cost in pain of wielding tools has become daunting.
Having the opportunity to share the results of “i made this cuz it was fun to do so” widely is icing on the cake.
Add that to the fact that FDM can make things that would be difficult to build otherwise and I’m hooked. How else to build this, for example? https://www.printables.com/model/1511345-the-bombard-vortex-bong-v3
I think I can identify with most of the reasons you’ve given. There’s two more though, space and time. If I want to learn woodworking or welding I really need a dedicated space for it, while a printer can fit on a spare shelf and is about the side of a microwave. Your time is needed to design objects but after that it’s hands off, the printer can work 24/7 to create whatever you want so with a spare hour each day you can get a lot closer to a finished solution.
Personally the printer is an appliance and it’s all about the end result. I do not enjoy tweaking the machine itself, or 3D modelling all that much though rapid prototyping and iterative design is nice.
Recently I needed a way to passively drain a portable air conditioner as its sump pump wasn’t triggering properly. I found a model of furniture levelling feet so printed those to lift the aircon up, then found models of hose barbs and printed off about 10 trying to find the right size for an existing hose. After that I designed a little box with an open top and mashed the hose barb model into it so it would catch condensate and drain down a pipe. That first iteration had air lock problems so I added a 15 degree tilt to the box and barb which solved it. If I’d had to buy in all the parts, cut and assemble them myself this whole process would have taken longer and the end result would have been worse.
I finally took the plunge and bought one last year, the primary aim was to produce modern looking housings for my electronics projects so they didn’t look like something hacked together in the 80s in outsize die cast boxes. However……what actually happened was that it ended up making bespoke parts for either repairs or useful items around the house. It was at that point that my wife saw the 3d printer as something useful as opposed to being just an expensive toy. Designing something for a real life application meant I got to grips with Openscad pretty quickly. Most of the fun has been designing the parts myself and being able to produce them quickly.
Considering Al beat up on ironing parts when the 3d printed file she wrote an article about literaly had a plate devoted entirely to ironing doesn’t make me feel thay either you or her have any idea what you are talking about sorry.
On two occasions I have designed and printed special adaptors for flat extraction ducting, standard adaptors would have meant cutting chunks out of wall cupboards. Reprap, in the early days had many developers sharing ideas, still a good repository of use.
Thanks to HaD’s ambiguous font I can’t tell if Elliot was talking to ChatGPT etc or to Al Williams.
