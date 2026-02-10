Making A Hidden Door Status Sensor

A common sight in ‘smart homes’, door sensors allow you to detect whether a door is closed or open, enabling the triggering of specific events. Unfortunately, most solutions for these sensors are relatively bulky and hard to miss, making them a bit of a eyesore. This was the case for [Dillan Stock] as well, who decided that he could definitely have a smart home, yet not have warts sticking out on every single doorframe and door. There’s also a video version of the linked blog post.

These door sensors tend to be very simple devices, usually just a magnet and a reed relay, the latter signaling a status change to the wireless transmitter or transceiver. Although [Dillan] had come across recessed door sensors before, like a Z-wave-based unit from Aeotec, this was a very poorly designed product with serious reliability issues.

That’s when [Dillan] realized that he could simply take the PCB from one of the Aqara T1 door sensors that he already had and stuff them into a similar 20 mm diameter form factor as that dodgy sensor unit. Basically this just stuffs the magnet and PCB from an existing wart-style sensor into a recessed form factor, making it a very straightforward hack, that only requires printing the housings for the Aqara T1 sensor and some intimate time between the door and a drill.