Cheap Writing Deck Eschews Distractions

A modern computer can be a great productivity tool. It can also be a great source of distractions. To solve that issue, [Quackieduckie] built the e-typer—a device for writing without distraction.

[Quackieduckie] refers to the device as a “low-cost e-ink typewriter” which lays out the basic mode of operation. It consists of a 4.2 inch e-ink screen, combined with an Orange Pi Zero 2W running the Armbian operating system. It’s set up to boot straight into a document editor so there’s no messing around with other software that could get in the way of productivity. The components are all wrapped up in a tidy 3D printed housing, which includes a foldable stand so you can prop the screen up wherever you happen to be working. [Quackieduckie] built the device to work with any USB-C keyboard, probably figuring that those eager to maximize productivity will already have the typing device of their dreams on hand. Code for the project is available on GitHub for those eager to replicate the build.

We’ve featured similar builds in the past, often referred to as “writing decks.” They’re becoming increasingly popular as people look for distraction-free, ad-free tech experiences. A great example is this clamshell design with an integrated keyboard. If you’re building your own productivity aids in your home lab, don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline!