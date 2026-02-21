Why Chains Are Still Better For Bicycles Than Belts

Theoretically a belt drive makes for a great upgrade to a bicycle, as it replaces the heavier, noisy and relatively maintenance-heavy roller chain with a zero-maintenance, whisper-quiet and extremely reliable belt that’s rated at an amazing 20-30,000 km before needing a replacement. Of course, that’s the glossy marketing brochure version of reality, which differed significantly from what [Tristan Ridley] experienced whilst cycling around the globe.

Although initially he was rather happy with his bike, its sealed car-like Pinion gearbox and Gates carbon belt drive system, while out in the wilds of Utah he had a breakdown when the belt snapped. When the spare belt that he had carried with him for the past months also snapped minutes later after fitting it on, it made him decide to switch back to the traditional bush roller chain.

Despite this type of chain drive tracing its roots all the way back to Leonardo da Vinci, they actually offer many advantages over the fancy carbon-fiber-reinforced polyurethane belt. Although with the Pinion gearbox the inability to use a derailleur gearing system is no big deal, [Tristan] found that the ‘zero maintenance’ part of the belt was not true for less hospitable roads

A big issue was that of abrasive dust, which created a very noisy coating on the belt that’d have to be regularly cleaned off with precious water, or by having silicone lubricant sprayed on the belt. Even with all that care he found that the belt would snap after about 8,000 km, well below the rated endurance.

When it came to super-sticky mud, called peanut butter mud for good reasons, he found that chains also cope much better with this, as the mud will just squeeze out of the chain and be forced off the sprocket, whereas the belt will happily keep compacting the mud onto the contact surfaces, increasing belt tension and requiring constant cleaning to not become hopelessly stuck.

The Utah breakdown also showed why these belts are actually very fragile: the replacement belt had been packed away folded-up for a few months at that point in the luggage, and during storage the carbon fibers had become compromised to the point where the belt just snapped after a few minutes of use. A metal chain will happily be stored away for as long as you can keep it away from corrosion, and fold up very compactly.

Another awesome feature of roller chains is that they’re super-modular, allowing you to carry spare links and such with you for in-the-field repairs, while even the most remote bicycle store in any country can help you out with maintenance and repairs, unlike the special and highly custom belts that need to be shipped in by courier.

Of all the bicycle technologies that [Tristan] has used, it seems that only this drive belt has been an outright disappointment. The sealed gearbox would seem to be a massive improvement over finicky derailleurs, and hydraulic brakes are reliable and common enough that they haven’t been an issue so far.

His conclusion is that bicycle drive belts are fine if you do city driving, where they probably will last the rated kilometers, but they rapidly fall apart in even slightly adverse conditions.