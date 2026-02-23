X-Ray A PCB Virtually

If you want to reverse engineer a PC board, you could do worse than X-ray it. But thanks to [Philip Giacalone], you could just take a photo, load it into PCB Tracer, and annotate the images. You can see a few of a series of videos about the system below.

The tracer runs in your browser. It can let you mark traces, vias, components, and pads. You can annotate everything as you document it, and it can even call an AI model to help generate a schematic from the net list.

This is one of those things that you could do without. Any photo editor could do the same thing. But having the tool aware of what the photo is showing makes life easier. The built-in features are free, but if you use the AI tool, he says it will cost you about a half-dollar per schematic (paid to the AI company).

Even if you don’t think you need to reverse-engineer anything, you may still find this useful if you are trying to understand a board for repair. We’ve had a good Supercon/Remoticon talk about PCB reverse engineering you can watch. If you want to see what a real X-ray of a board looks like, here you go.