The Perfect Cheat’s Racing Bicycle

One of the ongoing rumors and scandals in professional cycle sport concerns “motor doping” — the practice of concealing an electric motor in a bicycle to provide the rider with an unfair advantage. It’s investigated in a video from [Global Cycling Network], in which they talk about the background and then prove its possible by creating a motor doped racing bike.

To do this they’ve recruited a couple of recent graduate engineers, who get to work in a way most of us would be familiar with: prototyping with a set of 18650 cells, some electronics, and electromagnets. It uses what they call a “Magic wheel”, which features magnets embedded in its rim that engage with hidden electromagnets. It gives somewhere just under 20 W boost, which doesn’t sound much, but could deliver those crucial extra seconds in a race.

Perhaps the most interesting part is the section which looks at the history of motor doping with some notable cases mentioned, and the steps taken by cycling competition authorities to detect it. They use infra-red cameras, magnetometers, backscatter detectors, and even X-ray machines, but even these haven’t killed persistent rumors in the sport. It’s a fascinating video we’ve placed below the break, and we thank [Seb] for the tip. Meanwhile the two lads who made the bike are looking for a job, so if any Hackaday readers are hiring, drop them a line.