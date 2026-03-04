Linux Fu: The USB WiFi Dongle Exercise

If you’ve used Linux for a long time, you know that we are spoiled these days. Getting a new piece of hardware back in the day was often a horrible affair, requiring custom kernels and lots of work. Today, it should be easier. The default drivers on most distros cover a lot of ground, kernel modules make adding drivers easier, and dkms can automate the building of modules for specific kernels, even if it isn’t perfect.

So ordering a cheap WiFi dongle to improve your old laptop’s network connection should be easy, right? Obviously, the answer is no or this would be a very short post.

Plug and Pray

The USB dongle in question is a newish TP-Link Archer TX50U. It is probably perfectly serviceable for a Windows computer, and I got a “deal” on it. Plugging it in caused it to show up in the list of USB devices, but no driver attached to it, nor were any lights on the device blinking. Bad sign. Pro tip: lsusb -t will show you what drivers are attached to which devices. If you see a device with no driver, you know you have a problem. Use -tv if you want a little more detail.

The lsusb output shows the devices as a Realtek, so that tells you a little about the chipset inside. Unfortunately, it doesn’t tell you exactly which chip is in use.

Internet to the Rescue?

My first attempt to install a Realtek driver from GitHub failed because it was for what turned out to be the wrong chipset. But I did find info that the adapter had an RTL8832CU chip inside. Armed with that nugget, I found [morrownr] had several versions, and I picked up the latest one.

Problem solved? Turns out, no. I should have read the documentation, but, of course, I didn’t. So after going through the build, I still had a dead dongle with no driver or blinking lights.

Then I decided to read the file in the repository that tells you what USB IDs the driver supports. According to that file, the code matches several Realtek IDs, an MSI device, one from Sihai Lianzong, and three from TP-Link. All of the TP-Link devices use the 35B2 vendor ID, and the last two of those use device IDs of 0101 and 0102.

Suspiciously, my dongle uses 0103 but with a vendor ID of 37AD. Still, it seemed like it would be worth a shot. I did a recursive grep for 0x0102 and found a table that sets the USB IDs in os_dep/linux/usb_intf.c .

Of course, since I had already installed the driver, I had to change the dkms source, not the download from GitHub. That was, on my system, in /usr/src/rtl8852cu-v1.19.22-103/os_dep_linux/usb_intf.c . I copied the 0x0102 line and changed both IDs so there was now a 0x0103 line, too:

{USB_DEVICE_AND_INTERFACE_INFO(0x37ad, 0x0103, 0xff, 0xff, 0xff), .driver_info = RTL8852C}, /* TP-Link Archer TX50U */

Now it was a simple matter of asking dkms to rebuild and reinstall the driver. Blinking lights were a good sign and, in fact, it worked and worked well.

DKMS

If you haven’t used DKMS much, it is a reasonable system that can rebuild drivers for specific Linux kernels. It basically copies each driver and version to a directory (usually /usr/src ) and then has ways to build them against your kernel’s symbols and produce loadable modules.

The system also maintains a build/install state database in /var/lib . A module is “added” to DKMS, then “built” for one or more kernels, and finally “installed” into the corresponding location for use by that kernel. When a new kernel appears, DKMS detects the event — usually via package manager hooks or distribution-specific kernel install triggers — and automatically rebuilds registered modules against the new kernel headers. The system tracks which module versions are associated with which kernels, allowing parallel kernel installations without conflicts. This separation of source registration from per-kernel builds is what allows DKMS to scale cleanly across multiple kernel versions.

If you didn’t use DKMS, you’d have to manually rebuild kernel modules every time you did a kernel update. That would be very inconvenient for things that are important, like video drivers for example.

Of course, not everything is rosy. The NVidia drivers, for example, often depend on something that is prone to change in future Linux kernels. So one day, you get a kernel update, reboot, and you have no screen. DKMS is the first place to check. You’ll probably find it has some errors when building the graphics drivers.

Your choices are to look for a new driver, see if you can patch the old driver, or roll back to a previous working kernel. Sometimes the changes are almost trivial like when an API changes names. Sometimes they are massive changes and you really do want to wait for the next release. So while DKMS helps, it doesn’t solve all problems all the time.

Extras and Thoughts

I skipped over the part of turning off secure boot because I was too lazy to add a signing key to my BIOS. I’ll probably go back and do that later. Probably.

You have to wonder why this is so hard. There is already a way to pass the module options. It seems like you might as well let a user jam a USB ID in. Sure, that wouldn’t have helped for the enumeration case, but it would have been perfectly fine to me if I had just had to put a modprobe or insmod with a parameter to make the card work. Even though I’m set up for rebuilding kernel modules and kernels, many people aren’t, and it seems silly to force them to recompile for a minor change like this.

Of course, another fun answer would be to have vendors actually support their devices for Linux. Wouldn’t that be nice?

You could write your own drivers if you have sufficient documentation or the desire to reverse-engineer the Windows drivers. But it can take a long time. User-space drivers are a little less scary, and some people like using Rust.

What’s your Linux hardware driver nightmare story? We know you have one. Let us hear about it in the comments.