FLOSS Weekly Episode 865: Multiplayer Firewall

This week Jonathan chats with Philippe Humeau about Crowdsec! That company created a Web Application Firewall as on Open Source project, and now runs it as a Multiplayer Firewall. What does that mean, and how has it worked out as a business concept? Watch to find out!

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.

If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

Places to follow the FLOSS Weekly Podcast: Spotify

RSS

Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License