FLOSS Weekly Episode 865: Multiplayer Firewall

This week Jonathan chats with Philippe Humeau about Crowdsec! That company created a Web Application Firewall as on Open Source project, and now runs it as a Multiplayer Firewall. What does that mean, and how has it worked out as a business concept? Watch to find out!
- https://github.com/crowdsecurity/crowdsec
- https://crowdsec.net
- https://www.linkedin.com/company/53443483
