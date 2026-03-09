Last Year In SBCs

While it might not be comprehensive, [Bret.dk] recently posted a retrospective titled “Every Single Board Computer I Tested in 2025.” The post covers 15 boards from 8 different companies. The cheapest board was $42, but the high-end topped out at $590.

We like the structure of the post. The boards are grouped in an under $50 category, another group for $50-100, and a final group for everything north of $100. Then there’s some analysis of what RAM prices are doing to the market, and commentary about CIX P1, Qualcomm, RISC-V, and more.

You get the idea that the post is only summarizing experiences with each board, and, for the intended purpose, that’s probably a good thing. On the other hand, many of the boards have full reviews linked, so be sure to check them out if you want more details. The Arduino Q didn’t fare well in review, nor did the BeagleBoard Green Eco. But the surprise was newcomer CIX. Their SoC powers two entries, one from Radaxa and the other from Orange Pi. In both cases, the performance of these was surprisingly good. There are some concerns with tooling and a few hiccups with things like power consumption, but if those were fixed, the CIX chips could be showing up more often.

[Bret’s] post is very informative. We’d be interested to hear whether you disagree with any of his assessments or have a favorite SBC that didn’t make his list. Let us know in the comments. Of course, there are other boards out there, but you can see that development tools and support often differentiate products more than just raw computing power.