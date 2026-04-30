Making The Osmo Pocket 4 A More Serious Camera

The Osmo Pocket 4 is a handheld gimballed camera that’s perfect for shooting running content on the go. However, it’s got a weird sort of form factor and is limited when it comes to things like fitting filters or recording quality sound. To that end, [Byron Seven] whipped up an upgrade kit that turns the Pocket 4 into more of a “real” camera.

The idea is simple enough—the Osmo Pocket 4 is packaged in a 3D printed shell that expands its capabilities. It’s tucked into the structure with a USB power bank that greatly increases how long you can shoot before the batteries run out. In front of the gimbal head, there’s a fitting that allows attaching standard camera filters for visual effect. Topside there’s a handle for better physical control of the camera, along with a rail mount for a DJI wireless mic and a phone to act as a monitor. Down below, there’s a quick-connect fitting so the camera can be slammed on and off a tripod with ease. What’s great is that you can slot a Pocket 4 into this rig when you need, and pull it back out and use it as normal when you’re done.

If you’ve enjoyed the Osmo Pocket 4 but wished you could throw a polarizer on it or chuck it around more, this is a great build to explore. We’ve seen some fun stuff done with non-traditional cameras before, too.