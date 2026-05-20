Building Festival Badges That Sync Themselves Up

Lots of music events these days hand out various glowing tchotchkes that flash and sync up with the performance. [Tony Goacher] has whipped up his own badges that can do just that, all without needing any sort of pairing or infrastructure to speak of.

The CrowdClock badges each feature a ring of 16 addressable RGB LEDs. Running the LEDs is an ESP32 microcontroller, which has lots of neat wireless capability baked in from the factory. [Tony] decided to leverage the ESP-NOW wireless communication protocol to enable each badge to broadcast its current local clock tick. Each device also listens out for clock ticks from other badges in the area, and updates its current clock tick value if it receives a higher one from another badge. This behaviour allows a bunch of badges within radio range to all sync up automatically in short order, and then run their LED sequences in sync. There’s no need for a master designation or anything, the devices just all sync to whichever badge has the highest clock value and go from there.

It’s a really neat way to create propagating self-syncing behaviour in distributed wireless nodes. Files are on Github for those curious to learn more. Meanwhile, if you’ve ever wondered how those concert wristbands work, we’ve looked at that too. Video after the break.