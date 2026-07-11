Porting DOOM To The Casio Loopy

Targeted towards refined female gamers unlike the savagery of the mainstream game consoles of the era, 1995’s Casio Loopy was a bit of an oddity of a game console. Despite being standard enough in its design and backed by the might of Casio, it saw only one year of active software development and hardware manufacturing ceased by the end of 1998. With only eleven titles released for the system, with none of them being Doom, this obviously terribly upset [Throaty Mumbo], who set out to right this egregious wrong.

For the two dozen people or so who have one of these systems, you can experience the fruits of his labor yourself via the GitHub repository and something like the FloopyDrive cartridge.. Despite the quite capable Hitachi SH-1 16 MHz CPU and 1 MB of RAM, the main limitation is probably the original 2 MB of ROM space that does not leave a lot of space for DOOM WADs, even after doubling it on the FloopyDrive. Correspondingly you only get a handful of levels out of it.

Overall game performance isn’t too bad, though in the port’s current unoptimized state the resolution is fairly low. That said, even the console’s built-in printer is supported and demonstrated in the video, which is a pretty nice touch. It’s not like Sega or Nintendo consoles allowed you to screenshot those glorious headshots.