Hackaday Podcast Episode 380: 3D Printing The Rainbow, IR And IP Camera Hacks, And Americium 241 On The Loose

Elliot Williams and Al Williams got together to compare notes on the most interesting posts this week on the site. As usual, there are just too many choices, so you’ll have to settle for just the few that can fit in a podcast. The guys were excited about 3D printing — both FDM and SLA — as well as a few camera projects. Ever wanted your own starship? They do, too, and you’ll hear about it along with portable radar and more.

Want to make flexible PCBs? Fill up a carbon dioxide tank? Or play Doom via regular expressions? Tune in, and you’ll find out about those stories and more.

Follow along with the links, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments! Better still, drop us a note in the mailbag, and you might hear your question on a future episode. You can record audio or send us a message, and one of the hosts will read it on your behalf.

Direct download in IR color-corrected DRM-free MP3.

Episode 380 Show Notes:

News:

Mailbag:

[Marcel] wants more info about the next Hackaday Europe, and delivers a great excuse for not making it this year.

A note about IRCs and QSL managers from [Reese Johnson].

QSL Bureau Drop your comments and questions in audio or text format to mailbag@hackaday.com, and you might hear it on a future podcast!



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