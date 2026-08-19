Quick Share Implemented On A Kindle

Quick Share is a useful tool for flipping files between Android smart phones in a fuss-free wireless manner. [unrealJune] has now implemented the feature on Kindle devices.

You’ll need a jailbroken Kindle to use this, which is running the Kindle Unified Application Launcher and KOReader as well. You’ll also want SSH access, and a machine that has Go and Docker for you to build the project. [unrealJune] steps through the steps to compile and install the Quick Share plugin to KOReader, as well as explaining how it works. Notably, it’s receive only—so you can spit files onto the Kindle, but you can’t send them from the Kindle to other devices. The Kindle will also automatically accept files, which is worth noting if you’re security conscious. If there’s no network, the Kindle is also able to appear as its own AP if needed.

Think of this as a nifty convenience if you find yourself regularly trying to truck files on to your jailbroken Kindle. It’s also a neat to see a Quick Share implementation from the open source world. Between-device sharing still sucks, as we’ve discussed before, but there are at least attempts being made to make it better. That’s something!