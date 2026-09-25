Hackaday Podcast Episode 388: RAM-Swapping On Raspberry Pi, Raindrops On Radar, And A Fine Mesh

This week, Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams had a lot to talk about. From advice for a young hacker to using a laser to break into a microcontroller, there was plenty to cover from the week in Hackaday.

From the “Point/Counter Point” department, there were dueling posts about how big a deal it is for Raspberry Pi to lock out RAM chip swapping. Ever want to do interactive debugging in MicroPython? For intellectual exercise, there’s the physics of raindrops becoming a radar antenna. If you are a history buff, there was even news about World War I codebreaking.

For the can’t-miss articles, the big news was the issues with LoRa mesh communities possibly clashing with the FCC rules and how to make your computer take dictation.

Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download an MP3 created with ultra premium ones and zeros.

Episode 388 Show Notes:

Mailbag:

[Curioustopher] had a sound, and a question about high-fidelity audio recording.

[Stefan], a young hacker, wanted some project advice and is looking to connect with hackers in Romania.

Mailbag still needs intro/outro music. Anyone want to whip something up? Send it to mailbag@hackaday.com .

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: