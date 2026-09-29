No More Windows For The Dutch Government, Ze Kiezen Nu Linux

The events of the last few years have caused many in Europe to re-evaluate their reliance on large offshore technology companies, with a corresponding move to home-grown EU-based alternatives. It’s one thing when individuals or companies do this, but another entirely when it’s an entire country. So the news that the Netherlands is building their own Linux distribution to replace Microsoft Windows in government installations, is not inconsequential. The Tweakers site linked actively breaks out of Google Translate, so you may have to rely on your browser’s translation tool if you are not a Dutch speaker.
The Digitaal Autonome Werkomgeving Overheid, or Digital Autonomous Work Environment, is a distro based upon NixOS, itself originally a product of a Dutch university. It comes complete with all the office and collaboration applications needed to replace Windows, and is reported to have been tested already by a small group of Dutch government workers.
The influence of this move is likely to be a huge one for Microsoft, given that governments have huge numbers of operating system seats. But perhaps more important than the OS itself are the extras that Microsoft would like to sell to its OS customers, such as AI services. We’d expect that there will be managers in Redmond paying close attention to Europe in the wake of this move.
Meanwhile the Netherlands has a vibrant hacker community, and we can imagine that this move will be welcomed in those quarters. All Netherlands government online services are accessed through an ID verification app called DigID, and it’s a lament we’ve heard from our Dutch friends that this only works with Windows, Android and Apple platforms. If this means a Linux version will appear on the back of an NL government Linux distro, we know some people who will be very happy indeed.
NL flag: SpinnerLaserzthe2nd, CC0. Tux: Larry Ewing (lewing@isc.tamu.edu) and The GIMP. Attribution.
10 thoughts on “No More Windows For The Dutch Government, Ze Kiezen Nu Linux”
In Europe, I think the development in this area is quite welcome.
Open Source in administration as such seems like a good thing,
because everything that has to do with society should be transparent and comprehensible.
Now to the “but”: The fixation on Linux might be a deceptive security,
because many big players from the IT industry have their fingers in the pie and also finance/support the Linux development.
Linux runs the risk of becoming a puppet of the big ones or runs the risk of developing a monopoly position like Windows had, formerly.
A fixation on Linux only can also become a technological dead end.
Some platform-independent things are sacrificed in favor of Linux-specific things (e.g. X11 vs Wayland etc).
It would therefore perhaps not be so wrong to question Linux as strictly and critically as Windows.
There should be backup systems available running on other OSes, maybe. Except Windows, of course. Just in case.
On the contrary, the main issue is that everyone has their own variant of it, which turns out to create friction and problems because one is not quite like the other. Even just application software support and version control is going to be cumbersome when different governments and organizations “standardize” on their own solutions over distribution and dependencies. For example, which teleconferencing or team messaging software are you going to use? Okay, you picked one, but is it compatible with whatever those other guys are using? Can you message anyone outside of your organization without falling back to endless email chains? That’s the fundamental reason why just about everyone is on Microsoft Teams instead of a gaggle of open source alternatives.
Here as well, the governments end up supporting their own distro, multiplied by how many branches or even offices within the government, which is just pointless. What is needed is a proper competitive alternative to Microsoft, in Europe, instead of the tower of Babel where everyone’s trying to roll their own without any sort of common coordination.
Btw. this would be much less of an issue if Linux had standard base API/ABI compatibility where distributing software for users didn’t depend on centralized repositories, so each organization could switch to using different application software as needed without first having to go through the trouble of porting it to their own variant, and the software vendors could compete on a level playing field where they don’t have to play politics with the distribution maintainers to get their software included.
IF that was the case, then the problem of a myriad variants of Linux would be reduced to just supporting Linux, not supporting the entire universe of software on top of it.
It would be good, but in practice it is not much of a problem.
We sell one proprietary program for linux. Our only problem is that we need to compile and test it for multiple CPUs.
I’ve used different linux distributions as my only desktop since 1998, with the exception doing some consultancy work for a big company. There they packaged all windows programs themselves too, so it wouldn’t have been much different with linux if they had the same policy.
I’ve rarely had problems with commercial software during that time. Its rare that they don’t provide their programs as rpm, deb and tar files, working on all distros professional users use.
Netherlands standardization on NixOS will make it harder for them, on the other hand they will have departments that can package needed programs too.
Good. But for different reasons.
I’m no Linux wizard, but I switched to Ubuntu years ago and will likely ditch windows entirely when 10 is actually done for.
There is absolutely no reason for everything from the mundane to critical infrastructure to be sold as a service, license, cloud, subscription, insert corporate buzzword here model. When the cloudflare, crowd strike, and azure outages hit over the past couple years that should have been everybody’s wakeup call to look for alternatives.
One bad line of code should not have the ability to bring the planet to a literal standstill. We keep learning that it can, the hard way, and keep paying these monopolies for their services anyways.
Is Linux the answer? Who knows. Tried many flavors, never been much of a fan of any of them. But it just works, for the most part, and I don’t have to replace everything I own every few years for no reason.
Some state in Germany tried the same thing and it failed badly.
Turns out free software is actually very expensive when you move past karma farming on
r/homelaband try to get some actual work done.
All software is very expensive when you look into it.
It was Munich, and they started in 2003, rolled out in 2013. Since then almost all services have moved into the browser, making the operating system much less important. The free office systems have also improved a lot since then. A big part of the failure was that it was introduced very top heavy, not involving the users. That tends to be at the heart of many failed IT projects.
Schleswig-Holstein on the other hand is rolling out linux desktops to its users now. They say they learned from Munich. They involved the users from the start of the project and migrated as each department was ready for it. They first switched to ODF standards, then migrated users to LibreOffice, which they finished last year.
Well people don’t use windows for the OS, but the ecosystem around it. Just like the x86.
With Linux, the software ecosystem is tied with the operating system because of the distribution model.
It’s like Windows in a sense, where you have to use Windows to have access and proper support for the applications, except it’s fragmented into smaller balkanized islands, so you have to pick distro X to have proper support for software Y, but then you need distro Z for the same point over software Q since the maintainers of X don’t like Q and they’re a couple versions behind…
Windows automatically and without permission activates OneDrive with the free plan. If you exceed the quota with a massive movement you can lose all the folders on the desktop.
The average user does not want Linux because it is difficult by definition. Although they don’t even know how to install an application on Apple
All the open source projects in Spain have failed miserably and it is no longer politically cool
The officials only need a word processor and a browser so it is easy to implement Linux
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