The Least Annoying Of All Evils

If you missed the hubbub this week, it was discovered that the Raspberry Pi Foundation added code in the firmware that locks the boot process up if non-original RAM chips are detected onboard. Hot-rodding your Pi is a time-honored tradition in these parts. We do wonder just how many folks are taking the risk of hot-airing the memory off the board, versus paying the extra cash to get one with more RAM. But according to Raspberry Pi, enough boards are showing up that have the RAM surreptitiously replaced, and often defective, that they took the step to lock the machine down.
Should users be alerted to potentially unscrupulous behavior by the companies selling them single-board computers? I think we’d all say “sure”. But should that entirely brick the device? And prevent people from upgrading their own? The hacker in me says “no”. Is there any way to reconcile these two? Our own [Arya Voronova] suggests that it’s no big deal to flash an older version of the initial firmware, and we concur, although it does leave behind all the improvements since 2023, and it will only get less fresh as time goes by.
How to announce that the board has non-factory memory without breaking it? [Jeff Geerling] suggested a non-matching-memory bit that users could check, but then they could also neglect to check. My cellphone has a screen that appears every bootup, and requires me to press the power button to continue, because I rooted the phone and installed an open-source OS. It’s a hassle for sure, but it’s a lot better than bricking the phone or disallowing user firmware entirely.
Doing the same thing for the Raspberry Pi isn’t as easy. You never know what, if any, peripherals are connected, so you can’t guarantee that there’s a screen to alert you or even necessarily a keyboard on which you could acknowledge. We’re reminded of a similar situation with FTDI USB-to-serial converter chips ages ago. Their driver software simply refused to work with counterfeit versions of their chips. Hackers were up in arms, largely because we couldn’t know if the parts were genuine at purchase time, and the counterfeits were widely distributed even by reliable resellers.
So what about it? Can you think up a tamper-evident signal that could run on boot on a Raspberry Pi, maybe a headless system installed in some difficult-to-reach place? Maybe ideally the equivalent of the cell phone’s scare message? It would have to be hard to overlook, but keep the machine running, notifying the user that things aren’t kosher, but not preventing them from getting to work. Sounds like a tall order to us.
14 thoughts on “The Least Annoying Of All Evils”
I don’t see the point.
No, literally, what is the point of worrying about an upgrade path that less than 1% of 1% would perform for legitimate reasons?
You’d be better off writing a detailed article about the features lost by using an older boot firmware. At least then those thinking of upgrading the ram on a pi can understand what the implications are for themselves.
Of all the pi’s sold, what percentage of owners could remove the memory chip? What percentage of those that could remove it could replace it successfully. Of those, what percentage would care to do this. Of those, what percentage would bother?
This is all about somebody acting like they were told they can’t do something they wouldn’t have done in the first place and now being upset because in a theoretical universe they might have, possibly, maybe, had a reason one day to do something.
Mark, you’re not thinking the implications of this through. Think season 3 premiere – What if the Vulcan physiology had a firmware update that prevented “Bones” McCoy from installing a remote controller in Spock’s body while they tried to recover Spock’s brain, which was stolen to run the visited planet’s water treatment facility? Spock would have died and Season 3 would have ended then and there, and we would be stuck watching reruns of Lost in Space. If I buy a DCC controller for my model train layout and want to upgrade or downgrade it by borrowing Elon Musk’s brain, I should have a right to do so, because I OWN it. Right to repair. We can’t stand by while the other Elon, Elon Upjohn of Raspberry Computers says “Ram and ram. What is ram?”. We need to stop this now and demand our rights, such as a $35 computer with 16GB, model updates every 18 months, and totally free magazines and books. WE hackers MADE Raspberry Computers, Inc, and thus are entitled to these things. Unite behind Jeff before it’s too late!
Indeed, even most HAD readers won’t bother, and that is even if they already had all the hot air rework kit for that memory chip footprint in stock!
As in quantity bugger all a new RAM chip these days is going to be expensive, and likely not actually a good chip anyway – trust in the supply chain is tricky on parts that are not currently fantastically overpriced by high demand, so in this case…
IMO trying to source the part just isn’t worth the hassle in the first place before you even get to doing the work – way too much effort for such a cheap (relatively speaking) and available brand new total board leaving you another Pi to toss in some other project/tinker with.
It should be a flag that prevents boot until acknowledged, but only on first boot for any given storage device. So you insert a new SD card and on first boot it refuses to boot until you hit a specific keyboard button or load an acknowledgment text file, and in the meantime it flashes a red light error pattern. Can’t miss hacked 3rd party boards, but once you’re up and running it’s all good.
Re tamper evidence: Soldermask that permanent changes color when the board is reworked.
Tricky, As anything added onto the board after production can no doubt be washed off and/or replaced and anything integrated into the PCB production as silkscreening is would almost certainly be triggered during the initial population of the board. As soldering the parts on for the first time should be pretty comparable to the rework heat wise.
Let the bootloader check for a file named “THIS_PI_HAS_FAKE_RAM” on the boot partition (/boot/firmware when booted). If it’s there, allow the modification. Works when headless, easily visible and explained to anybody who starts working with a pi.
No, for safety considerations: Fail hard when something isn’t right. That signature from the RAM not only tells you they’re original. If you try to read the signature and it’s not right, can you be sure it’s not an original chip that’s gone bad? Best to be safe and make the user replace the suspicious computer, in case it’s in critical infrastructure. Detect on power-up and make the LED blink in the ‘error’ pattern.
Fully agree. I prefer my hardware to be reliable, if I modify it, I can curse myself and I would be right. And when I buy it, I want to be sure that I get what I paid for. I’ve lost enough time and money with dodgy hardware that was pretending what it wasn’t.
i like the idea of a jumper trace you can cut to disable the check (with “warranty void if cut” printed right on the silkscreen), which will show up if the boards are ever returned. a fuse bit might get burned if the trace is ever cut, as a backup. fry your board its on you.
Would it really deter the sellers from selling the modified RPIs, though? If we can workaround it, they can, too.
Given the flood of comments please pardon potential repetitions, but all I want RPi to state on the record is that they’ll drop an unlock update 2-5 years after the corresponding board has gone out of production, by which time I find it reasonable to help owners better stave off obsolescence a bit.
The best defense against dodgy upgrades is for them to make no economic sense, and I choose to believe we’ll eventually escape the current downward spiral.
I suspect its something to do with the peculiar design of the Pi — it boots using what is essentially a proprietary Broadcomm processor which then loads the Pi code as an application. There are plenty of other “Pi Like” boards out there if you want to tinker so why bother?
I’ve always seen the Pi as tool to play with OSes and software and peripherals, rather than as something to hack at the board level.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)