Surveillance Camera Security? It’s Completely Flocked!

Surveillance cameras from Flock Safety have become a controversial privacy battleground, as the communities in which they are installed wake up to their sinister potential, and stories roll in of law enforcement professionals abusing their access. One has had its disk contents dumped, and we’ve been treated to some insights courtesy of [Micah Lee]. In short: their approach to security is deeply flawed.

It’s interesting to find that instead of a custom hardened OS, these devices run Android. Not just Android, but Android 8.1, a long out of support version originally released in 2017. This is is the year Flock Safety was founded, which may or may not be coincidental. Like any old version of a widely used operating system it has a host of known vulnerabilities, none of which are patched on this version.

The Android version is small beer compared to the revelation that they contain a hard-coded and very open-access API key that can be used by any mildly curious miscreant to reveal information from any Flock camera using its MAC address. One would hope that a product marketed for use by law enforcement might have paid attention to such a basic lapse, but it seems not. Whether or not this can be corrected by a software upgrade and the leaked key deactivated without turning off the network depends on whether thy can do upgrades tailored to specific devices, but either way we wouldn’t like to be the team tasked with fixing that one.

In a way it’s reassuring that the surveillance apparatus when it came was so incompetently managed, and we hope that these vulnerabilities will have moderated its effect. We’re sure more tasty discoveries will emerge as investigations proceed, and we’ve got the popcorn ready.

Image: Tony Webster, CC BY 2.0.