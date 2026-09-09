Hunting The Wild Vibrotruck

A few weeks ago, my wife was out walking the dog, and she sent me four or five photos of small orange boxes planted all around our neighborhood. (OK, I’ll bite!) They had little cards on them explaining that they were geophones, and a QR code on them that lead to a website with all the details. Munich was getting a large-scale seismic survey to map out our underground water, with the aim of using it for geothermal heat and power in the near future.

A geophone in its native habitat.

How do you map up to five kilometers under the earth? You pound the ground, sending shockwaves downward, and then listen for their reflections. At the boundaries between different layers, the change in the speed of sound in the different media cause reflections. Calculating the time it took for a given reflection to reach you lets you figure out how deep the layer boundary is.

The seismic survey procedure goes like this: geophones are set out at roughly 20 m intervals in lines spaced around 300 m apart that run roughly north-south, while “vibrotrucks” drive a roughly east-west course, creating mini-earthquakes every 20 meters along the way. Covering a surface of 1,000 km^2 with over 120,000 sample locations and exciting them 86,000 times is going to take a while. Lucky for me, they started in my part of town.

Hot Water

Because the earth is essentially a ball of hot molten metal with a thin and crispy outer crust, and because there is radioactive decay going on even within the crusty bit, temperatures rise as you dig down: roughly 30 °C per kilometer. And Munich has this fantastic source of water that’s folded under the earth in a layer that dates back to the Jurassic, which makes it both low in dissolved minerals and sitting just around 3 km down: at 100 °C. This turns out to be the sweet spot in terms of difficulty of drilling and heat gained from doing so.

Blessed with hot water underground, the question is how to best use it. The plan at the moment is to situate a number of geothermal plants around the city, drill relatively large bore holes at each site that reach down 1 km to 2 km, and then drill diagonally down after that to spider out into a larger source of water. This “extended reach drilling” pulls from a larger heat source, prevents cool spots, and has only recently become technologically feasible.

Which brings us to the GIGA-M study. A 3D map of the underground will help plan out where to put the geothermal plants, in which directions the runners will need to be drilled, and generally how to best coordinate the resource. There were a number of individual smaller surveys done over the last 20 years, and Munich and the surroundings already have a number of geothermal plants, but this survey aims to fill in all of the gaps.

The Hunter and His Prey

It was a Thursday morning when my wife thought she heard some pounding and humming outside. She was wrong, but it got us to look at the online map, and while they weren’t in our neighborhood just yet, they were probably within easy driving distance. I threw my camera and tripod in the car and headed out.

Out in the country, just outside of Grossdingharting (you can’t make these names up!) I spotted a plume of dust rising up from a field. Was it just a farmer tilling? Or was it a vibrotruck? I drove through the woods on a logging road, and when I came out, I was nearly face-to-face with the beasts.

They were loud, and I felt the rumble when I stepped out of the car, so I ran up and asked if I could film it. They said “sure”, and I set up the tripod. The first video I shot, apparently I hadn’t screwed the camera down hard enough in the tripod, and it vibrated loose. So I ran another 20 m further and tightened everything down.

I’m not going to lie: it was exceedingly loud and very exciting. I drove back home and couldn’t wait to review the footage.

The next morning, I heard the same sound outside my own house. They were driving vibrotrucks around in the field about a block up the street. I grabbed the camera and ran out barefoot to get footage. And then Saturday morning, while cooking blueberry pancakes for the family, they drove up my street. Am I stalking the vibrotrucks, or are they stalking me?

An engineer asked if they could stand in our front yard, so I took my chance to bombard him with questions. He seemed stoked to talk about it.

Geophones and Vibrotrucks

When you stand next to one of these things, first it shakes, and then you can hear a bassy tone, and then it rises and stops. They’re obviously doing a frequency sweep, much like you would use a sonar chirp to help disentangle the multiple reflections from one another.

The sweep means that even if they receive two reflections at once, they will hear two different pitches because one signal traveled further than the other, and comes from the earlier, lower-pitch part of the impulse. It also makes for a very easy to find signature. Correlating these times of flight across the entire array of geophones gives a 3D map of the underground layer discontinuities.

You can see from a cleaned up version of the audio that they’re sweeping from something like 6 Hz up to maybe 96 Hz. The lower end sounds like distinct hammering, and the top end a humming. Here is another video, with filtered audio. Because you feel the vibrations through your feet and in your chest, the live experience is a little bit like this with more noise. Play on good headphones or with a subwoofer for maximum effect.

Of course, the time of flight matters. I asked if each geohpone had a GPS timebase, and the friendly engineer told me that they individual geophones don’t – too expensive – but that when they install one, they connect it to a laptop with GPS that records the location and sets the geophone’s clock. When they harvest them, they record the location again, dump the time to verify that the clocks haven’t drifted too much, and then pull down all of the recorded timestamped data.

Big Vibrotruck, Big Exciter Plate Tracking vibrotrucks is dusty work Small vibrotrucks outside my house Small vibrotruck, small exciter plate

Why do they drive around in pairs? It’s simply because they make twice the vibration. The two trucks are actually synced together in phase, so they emit as one. The trucks have a GPS-disciplined clock inside, so they know exactly when they start each cycle and can derive the time-of-flight to all of the receiving geophones. The rest is math.

He also mentioned that it was too bad that I only got to experience the smaller “urban” vibrotrucks like the one outside my house. I kept my mouth shut – nobody needs to know that I’m a vibrotruck stalker.