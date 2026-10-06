Large language models (LLMs) output language, but they are commonly tasked with making a decision or classification of some kind instead of writing an essay or chat reply. An LLM will be provided with input, and asked to classify that content in some way: with a rating, yes/no answer, a best-fit categorization, and so forth. A recent new type of model by the name of Jev was released only weeks ago and it is extremely fast, ultra-cheap, and laser-focused on that decision-making role. It can’t write even a single sentence, but it can classify and categorize very, very quickly.
Jev works like this: it still accepts text input, but it outputs only floating-point numbers. Those numbers are the “answers” to user-specified yes/no type questions, lists of choices, and scoring-type requests. [Simon Willison] provides a concise summary of what Jev does, and what makes this new category of model so interesting.
To say that the idea has caught on would be a wild understatement. Folks are making their own decision-type models and experiments in a flurry. Kev and Nimble are two examples (Nimble was added as a supported model in Ollama just recently, and is small enough to run locally with relative ease.)
If this type of local AI model was the missing link you needed to get an idea working, don’t keep it to yourself! Tell us all about it on the tips line.
6 thoughts on “A New Type Of LLM On The Block: Decision-Making Models”
I’m grappling to get my head around this, though I feel textual-input decision models like this may prove useful to at least a sector of Hackaday’s readership. Thus, good pick, Donald.
A version of this has been quite common for a relatively long time. Basically prompts that tell the LLM to “answer with a yes or no only” or “answer with a valid JSON only”, upon which it’s output is evaluated by a software.
I hope I’m not missing anything
Yes, this is a very common pattern. But it is somewhat expensive and slow. The new model type improves the cost and speed significantly.
One major difference between this and traditional LLMs is that it also outputs a confidence score for every answer. Another is that these models are tiny compared to modern LLMs. I haven’t played with these yet, but smaller models for fast decision capabilities could be quite useful.
This sounds like the best solution to build a magic 8-ball that actually works
Excellent use case.
Q: I have a pet cat and pet mouse. Should I buy a mouse toy for my cat?
A: 0.0 C: 0.75
With optional rationale plugin: How much do you value your pet mouse?
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