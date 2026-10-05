Two Microcontrollers Talking, All It Needs Is An LED

There are some projects that seem at first sight to be easy, but anyone who tries them finds a whole heap of unexpected problems and turns to the off-the-shelf device. PCB antennas for example, or data links using LEDs, whether IR or visible. The latter doesn’t faze [Luca Soltoggio] though, because he has two ESP32s talking to each other using visible light. Best of all, both use a single LED as both transmitter and receiver.

The software is called SecurePair, and is an Arduino library for exchanging keys and communicating with encryption. The LEDs are the cool hardware hack but it’s designed to work with ESPNow or LoRa too, indeed a typical use case would see light for pairing and wireless for the exchange of encrypted data.. In case you were wondering, it relies on the property of an LED that it’s also a photodiode of sorts. Best of all, while the examples have two ESP32s, it’s not limited to that number and many more can join the conversation if needed.

Check out the video below to see it in action — if you’re curious about LEDs as sensors, we’ve been there too.