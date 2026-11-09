From Phone, To SDR, No Extra Hardware

One of the more exciting recent developments has been the discovery that many radio chips used in common and cheap wireless network interfaces, microcontrollers, LoRa interfaces and others can be persuaded to give access to their baseband data streams This gives them full SDR functionality, which on cheap devices is hugely interesting. Continuing that trend and taking it to a new height is [Logan Zarov], who’s converted an LG D325 Android phone into a wideband receiver with very minor modification indeed.

The phone is rooted and runs LineageOS as you might expect, and there’s a modem firmware update to supply the SDR baseband magic. There’s also a mod for an antenna wire. Where this becomes especially interesting is in its receive frequency range. The modem talks in the GHz, but this radio receives in the MHz, it can pick up shortwave. This is achieved by using the Bluetooth radio as a local oscillator, oddly in a similar manner to that we suggested a few weeks ago.

This is hackery at its most epic, we love it, and look forward to the similar hacks which will certainly follow. There’s a video below the break, and you can see it doing its thing.