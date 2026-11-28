It’s that time of year again where we count our blessings, and it’s absolutely the case that the global Hackaday community is one of them for me. How amazing is it that we have a world full of creative folks tweaking technology to do wondrous things that it was never meant to, digging deep into the projects, and undertaking daring feats of fanciful engineering for no other reason than the fun of it? (Rhetorical question. Very amazing.)

Everyone has their favorite niches, but for me, I’m particularly grateful for the developments in fast drive modes for e-paper screens of all shapes and sizes, the hacks to enable the SDR functionality hidden inside any number of wireless chips, and all of the work being done on new firmwares for commercial products that would otherwise be end-of-lifed or sent to the junk pile. These are hacks that have personally made my life a little bit better in many funny little ways, so thanks!

We wouldn’t know about these works if you all didn’t document them, share them, and tip us off to them. When you put your work out there, its effects are multiplied, and you have no way of knowing when your work will inspire someone else to push another boundary, and advance the state of the art.

So thanks for hacking, but more so, thanks for sharing and inspiring others. Because at the end of the day, the work is great, but the global community of hackers is even greater.

(*) Hacksgiving is not yet an officially recognized holiday. Do not substitute solder paste for gravy. In either direction.