FLOSS Weekly Episode 883: Telnet Broke Us

This week Jonathan chats with Sattyam Jain about Agent Audit Kit and Agent Airlock. We’re in a brave new world, where anyone can use AI to generate an AI agent. But what keeps those builds secure? And what can we do to prevent AI jailbreaking where it matters? Listen to find out!



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