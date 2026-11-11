It’s Elite, For The Commodore Pet

A few times in the life of someone interested in technology, there comes along something which after seeing it, you know the field is never going to be the same again. For a teenage future Hackaday writer this came in seeing Elite, on a BBC Micro. Nowadays an open world game is normal, but in the mid-1980s it was mind-blowing. Of course, such a powerful piece of software couldn’t be ported to any old computer, so owners of less capable machines were left envious of their more well-heeled friends.

It will be a surprise to Commodore Pet owners then, that over four decades later, [David Given] has ported the game to their platform. It’s not such a leap, as the Pet has the same (albeit slower) 6502 as the BBC Micro, and the game requires the Commodore machine to have 32k of memory.

So what you get is Elite, but with the Pet’s block graphics rather than the higher-resolution you’d have seen on the newer machines. He admits it doesn’t play well and that the code is something of a mess, but we suspect 32k Pet owners in 2026 won’t be too bothered by this. All the code and disk images are there in the repository, and you can see it at work in the video below the break. Meanwhile if you’re curious about the Elite codebase, you can take a look at it yourself.

Thanks [Stephen Walters] for the tip.