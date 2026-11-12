Watch That Sound: Your Own Chladni Plate

What if you could see sound? A Chladni plate uses a speaker and small particles, like sand, to give you a visual representation of sound, and [CrazyScience] shows you how to make one. The plate dates back to 1787, created by the eponymous physicist. Of course, back then, there were no speakers, so the original plate was metal with a violin bow raked across the edges.

The modern version uses an ESP32, a speaker, and salt. The patterns depend on the resonance points of the plate. The device has a rotary encoder to tune different frequencies. Check it out in the video below.

There’s also an OLED display to show the frequency and patterns. There is also a 3D-printed enclosure. The patterns, of course, depend on standing waves. We aren’t sure that there’s any practical value for it, but we like the way it looks.

This isn’t the first time we’ve talked about Chladni. Visualizing things before the CRT was interesting, to say the least.