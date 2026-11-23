With all the hubub about the iPhone Duo, it’s nice to look back on other dual screen devices that have come before. I turns out, some are still seeing active development like Linux on the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

OpenDuo by [Andy1210] (with help from Claude) brings Debian 13 on kernel 7.3.4 to the Surface Duo 2 “with its own dual-screen Wayland compositor, a touch-first shell and a Settings app made for the two panels and the hinge.” This completely replaces the stock Android environment, but does keep the file structure so reverting shouldn’t be too difficult if you run into issues with Linux.

The build supports the laptop mode and dual screen “postures” so far, as well as spanning apps across both screens. Since the stock partitions are maintained during the install, [Andy1210] was able to get Linux to load the firmware already present on the phone means fewer of the typical issues with getting hardware drivers working with mobile Linux on an unsupported device. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows as some functions are locked behind the “secure world,” and networking support isn’t fully there yet.

We’ve seen several interesting mobile hacks over time, like this re-implementation of the Danger hiptop/Sidekick servers or a new SDK for the N-gage.