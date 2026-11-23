It’s one of those tropes that comes up every so often on Hackaday: Someone says they made something “completely” DIY, and then someone in the comments asks if they grew the silicon for the wafers themselves from beach sand. OK, [Koshiro Robot] didn’t mine his own neodymium, but aside from a couple precision parts that were purchased, he really did make a dozen custom robot actuator motors, their drivers, and as far as we can tell, the field-oriented control (FOC) firmware to boot. And it’s all completely open for your perusal.

The actuators are a neat design because, instead of trying to make them as small as possible, one of the goals was to make them easy to assemble and mount to the eventual quadruped robot. This has the side effect that the 3DP gearbox and the motor controller are outside of the stator, which keeps them both cool and simplifies wiring. And speaking of wiring, check out the neat CAN-bus-plus-XT-60 power and signal distribution daisy chaining. You can tell that [Koshiro] is thinking ahead to make the next steps easier.

The accompanying video, embedded below, is absolutely worth watching, because [Koshiro] goes through his design thoughts and the complete construction. But it’s also worth it because you also want to watch them spin around. Nothing gets you robot-nerd cred like twelve shiny DIY motors spinning in fun choreography on the desktop.

Why would you DIY robot actuators? When you’re making a dozen of them, anything you can do to keep down the cost of a single unit is multiplied by twelve. This is [following along in the footsteps of Ben Katz and the MIT Cheetah], but taking a distinctly more experimentalist-friendly tack. We love to see it!