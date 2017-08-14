Building An Ultralight Out Of Foam In A Basement

[Peter Sripol] is something of a legend in the DIY RC aircraft crowd. He’s friends with Flite Test, and there he built an enormous RC cargo plane that could easily carry a small child aloft. Now, [Peter] is aiming a bit higher. He’s building an ultralight — a manned ultralight — in his basement. It’s made out of insulation foam.
Yes, this ultralight is constructed out of insulation foam, but you can think of that as just a skin. The real structure here comes from a wooden frame that will be fiberglassed. The design of this aircraft is an electric, twin-engine biplane. The relevant calculations have already been done, and [Peter] is already flying an RC scale model of this craft. So far, everything is not as sketchy as it could be.
As with any, ‘guy builds an airplane in his basement’ story, there must be a significant amount of time dedicated to the legality, practicality, and engineering of said plane. First off, the legality. [Peter] is actually building an ultralight under Part 103. The certifications for a Part 103 ultralight are much more lenient than the next step up in FAA-certified aircraft, a light sport or experimental aircraft. An ultralight is not required to have an airworthiness certification, and pilots of ultralights are not required to pass any tests of aeronautical knowledge or hold a medical certificate. Yes, legally, any moron can jump in an ultralight and fly. Think about that the next time someone brings up the Part 107 ‘drone’ certification.
Next, the practicality and engineering. [Peter]’s plane can weigh a maximum of 254 pounds, and should not be capable of more than 55 knots in full power level flight, while having a stall speed that does not exceed 24 knots. This is slow for a Cessna, but just about right for the gigantic remote-controlled planes [Peter] has already built. A few years ago, [Peter] built a gigantic remote-controlled cargo plane out of what is basically foam board and a few aluminum tubes. The construction of [Peter]’s ultralight will be a highly refined version of this. He’s using foam insulation sheets for the body of the fuselage, reinforced with plywood and poplar struts. This foam and wood build will be wrapped with carbon fiber and fiberglass sheet, epoxied, and hopefully painted with flames on the side.
The use of poplar is a bit curious for an ultralight aircraft. For the last hundred years, the default wood for aircraft has been either spruce or douglas fir. The reason for this choice is the strength to weight ratio; spruce and douglas fir have the highest strength to weight ratio of any other wood. Poplar, however, is ultimately stronger and available at his local home improvement store, even though it does weigh a bit more. If [Peter] can keep the weight down in other areas, poplar is an excellent choice due to cost and availability. The video (below) is unclear, but we can only hope [Peter] has read up on the strength of aircraft frames and the orientation of the grain of each structural member.
This is the first video in what will be an amazing build series, and [Peter] hopes to get this thing up in the air by September. If you’re concerned about [Peter]’s safety, he’s also put up a GoFundMe page for a parachute. [Peter]’s going to fly this thing if you complain or concern troll or not, so donate a dollar for the parachute if you’re that concerned.
9 thoughts on “Building An Ultralight Out Of Foam In A Basement”
Insulation foam covered in fiberglass is very popular with many home built aircraft. The Long-Ez and variants, the KR-2, Quickie, Velocity, and many more. Spars made of fiberglass are the key to giving the wing strength. Hotwire to shape the foam into aerodynamic shapes is easy and repeatable.
Years ago, I spoke to a professional boat builder about using insulation foam (specifically Styrofoam and no-name clones of such) and he advised strongly against it. He said that those foams off-gas for years and this results in delamination – the glass-epoxy releases from the foam and significantly reduces strength over time. He recommended sticking with foams rated as core materials.
What type of insulation foam is used in these aircraft?
There are a lot of types, but extruded polystyrene (XPS) is common in the US. The difference is that “styrofoam” – those stuck-together beads that everyone’s seen in coolers etc. is supplied as granular pellets saturated with a “blowing agent” – typically pentane – that is expanded into a mold with heat (the heat volatilizes the agent and the little beds “puff” like popcorn). That pentane may be what your friend was referring to – it’s either been replaced in most applications or is in the process of going there. XPS is the same polymer but is produced differently, in a sheet-production facility using a different blowing agent.
The blowing agent in a sheet production system may be something much simpler – much closer to one of the R-xxx refrigerants/aerosol propellants. Because it’s going to be incorporated into a house there are some pretty strict standards about reactivity, VOC and outgassing – no bueno if it makes people sick both in the factory or at home, or causes the shower stall to come apart.
Fund your own parachute. People with means really need to stop taking handouts. It shows a lack of character.
I hope that GoFundMe page was a joke.
https://www.gofundme.com/parachute-for-the-diy-ultralight
Now this is a hack, congrats. I am helping to fund.
This will fly ok. He obviously read up quite a bit, mentions static testing with 2000 lbs on the wings, etc. If it passes static it will be strong enough. Great work so far.
“… can weigh a maximum of 254 pounds, and should not be capable of more than 55 knots in full power level flight, while having a stall speed that does not exceed 24 knots. ”
Hmm, does any humongous, only slightly heavier than air, craft with slightly negative buoyancy in air, but also with an aerodynamic lift, pass as an ultralight, or the regulations correctly specify mass instead of weight? Asking for a friend …