We’re getting ready to stare at the Sun for a few hours when a total solar eclipse is visible across the United States on August 21st. You could protect your eyes with some welding goggles, but why not wear a pair of Hackaday eclipse glasses instead?
Let us know where you’ll be watching the eclipse and we’ll mail you some custom-printed Hackaday eclipse glasses. Head over to the Eclipse Meetups page, click the “Host a Meetup” button and tell us where you’ll be. We’ll add you to the map and contact you for the shipping address and the number of glasses you’ll need.
Whether you want others to join you or not is your choice, but we want to see a map full of pins where the Hackaday community is taking part in this momentous event.
As you can see, there are already a number of meetups watch the partial eclipse and that’s fine with us. No matter where you are, if you can see the eclipse we’re ready to send you some glasses. Hurry up though, they need to arrive before Monday!
4 thoughts on “Get Your Eclipse Glasses Emblazoned with Hackaday”
These look awesome! Signed up!
What company makes the glasses/film in the glasses – there have been a lot of counterfeits & fakes being made and a lot of people out there could already have fakes and not know it. There are no pain receptors in the retinas, and you can damage your eyes way before you know it. Amazon just sent out a huge notice to not use some of the ones they’ve sold due to this issue.
ISO 12312-2 is what should be printed on them, or welding goggles over #14. Inspect before you try to use them – if there are any pin holes or scratches – toss the glasses. Just using them out of the package will make it too late
See the American Astronomical Society for reputable vendors (eclipse[dot]aas[dot]org/resources/solar-filters).
And if you’re using any magnification (binoculars, spotting scope, zoom lens) put the filter closest to the sun – magnified and concentrated sunlight will just melt through your protective solar film/glasses.
I recently bought a pair of these from Amazon, one of the better made glasses on that site, not the disposable type.:
Solar Eclipse Plastic Safety Glasses / Goggles | CE & ISO Certified | Safe Eclipse Viewing Shades, Block Sun Ultraviolet UV Lights | Watch Eclipses Safely
A few days ago I got a message from Amazon: “Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer. We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.” They said I’ll be given a refund.
Someone finally got a clue at Amazon that “business ethics” is a total oxymoron in the baby formula and pet food poisoning China. Luckily, I have other US made and certified safe means to view the eclipse that I’d forgotten I had.
In that case, I’m glad I resisted the temptation to buy a cheap pair off of Ebay. Wish I had a legit pair though.